The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” Is The Most Watched Vevo Video In 2021!
Congratulations! Canad is so proud of you!
The Weeknd has had a banner year, to say the least. 2021 started off on a stellar note with an incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show performance not to mention a plethora of awards including Billboard Music Awards, Juno Awards and BRIT Awards.
Now, another notch in his belt!
The Weeknd has the most viewed VEVO video in 2021 with “Save Your Tears. 102.9 Million views in the USA and 615 Million Views around the globe.
Lil Baby was the runner-up in the USA with “On Me” and is Vevo’s most-viewed artist of 2021 with 770 million views.
Olivia Rodrigo has 2 entries on the US Chart and one on the Global Chart. Abel’s fellow Canadian Justin Bieber “Peaches” was Number 10 in the USA and Number 4 worldwide.
US Top Ten Videos By Views:
01. The Weeknd ‘Save Your Tears’ – 102.9M views
02. Lil Baby ‘On Me’ – 94.0M views
03. Lil Nas X ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – 91.3M views
04. Polo G ‘Rapstar’ – 86.9M views
05. DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby, Lil Durk ‘EVERY CHANCE I GET’ – 80.0M views
06. Olivia Rodrigo ‘ driver’s license’ – 79.9M views
07. Olivia Rodrigo ‘good 4 u’ – 64.8M views
08. Doja Cat ft. SZA ‘Kiss Me More’ – 63.2M views
09. Coi Leray ft. Lil Durk ‘No More Parties [Remix]’ – 60.8M views
10. Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ‘Peaches’ – 59.7M views
Global Top Ten Videos By Views:
01. The Weeknd ‘Save Your Tears’ – 615M views
02. KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq ‘EL MAKINON’ – 556M views
03. Black Eyed Peas, Shakira ‘GIRL LIKE ME’ – 519M views
04. Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ‘Peaches’ – 442M views
05. Lil Nas X ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – 402M views
06. J Balvin, Maria Becerra ‘Qué Más Pues?’ – 384M views
07. The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber ‘STAY’ – 371M views
08. Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers ‘Pareja de Año’ – 334M views
09. KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin ‘LOCATION’ – 331M views
10. Olivia Rodrigo ‘drivers license’ – 325M views