The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” Is The Most Watched Vevo Video In 2021!

The Weeknd has had a banner year, to say the least. 2021 started off on a stellar note with an incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show performance not to mention a plethora of awards including Billboard Music Awards, Juno Awards and BRIT Awards.

Now, another notch in his belt!

The Weeknd has the most viewed VEVO video in 2021 with “Save Your Tears. 102.9 Million views in the USA and 615 Million Views around the globe.

Related: The Weeknd and Post Malone Team up on a new track…

Lil Baby was the runner-up in the USA with “On Me” and is Vevo’s most-viewed artist of 2021 with 770 million views.

Olivia Rodrigo has 2 entries on the US Chart and one on the Global Chart. Abel’s fellow Canadian Justin Bieber “Peaches” was Number 10 in the USA and Number 4 worldwide.

US Top Ten Videos By Views:

01. The Weeknd ‘Save Your Tears’ – 102.9M views

02. Lil Baby ‘On Me’ – 94.0M views

03. Lil Nas X ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – 91.3M views

04. Polo G ‘Rapstar’ – 86.9M views

05. DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby, Lil Durk ‘EVERY CHANCE I GET’ – 80.0M views

06. Olivia Rodrigo ‘ driver’s license’ – 79.9M views

07. Olivia Rodrigo ‘good 4 u’ – 64.8M views

08. Doja Cat ft. SZA ‘Kiss Me More’ – 63.2M views

09. Coi Leray ft. Lil Durk ‘No More Parties [Remix]’ – 60.8M views

10. Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ‘Peaches’ – 59.7M views

Global Top Ten Videos By Views:

01. The Weeknd ‘Save Your Tears’ – 615M views

02. KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq ‘EL MAKINON’ – 556M views

03. Black Eyed Peas, Shakira ‘GIRL LIKE ME’ – 519M views

04. Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ‘Peaches’ – 442M views

05. Lil Nas X ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – 402M views

06. J Balvin, Maria Becerra ‘Qué Más Pues?’ – 384M views

07. The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber ‘STAY’ – 371M views

08. Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers ‘Pareja de Año’ – 334M views

09. KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin ‘LOCATION’ – 331M views

10. Olivia Rodrigo ‘drivers license’ – 325M views