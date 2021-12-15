Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” Is The Most Watched Vevo Video In 2021!

Congratulations! Canad is so proud of you!

By Dirt/Divas

The Weeknd has had a banner year, to say the least.  2021 started off on a stellar note with an incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show performance not to mention a plethora of awards including Billboard Music Awards, Juno Awards and BRIT Awards.

 

Now, another notch in his belt!

 

The Weeknd has the most viewed VEVO video in 2021 with “Save Your Tears. 102.9 Million views in the USA and 615 Million Views around the globe.

 

 

Related: The Weeknd and Post Malone Team up on a new track…

 

 

Lil Baby was the runner-up in the USA with “On Me” and is Vevo’s most-viewed artist of 2021 with 770 million views.

 

 

Olivia Rodrigo has 2 entries on the US Chart and one on the Global Chart.  Abel’s fellow Canadian Justin Bieber “Peaches” was Number 10 in the USA and Number 4 worldwide.

 

US Top Ten Videos By Views:

 

01. The Weeknd ‘Save Your Tears’ – 102.9M views

 

02. Lil Baby ‘On Me’ – 94.0M views

 

03. Lil Nas X ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – 91.3M views

 

04. Polo G ‘Rapstar’ – 86.9M views

 

05. DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby, Lil Durk ‘EVERY CHANCE I GET’ – 80.0M views

 

06. Olivia Rodrigo ‘ driver’s license’ – 79.9M views

 

07. Olivia Rodrigo ‘good 4 u’ – 64.8M views

 

08. Doja Cat ft. SZA ‘Kiss Me More’ – 63.2M views

 

09. Coi Leray ft. Lil Durk ‘No More Parties [Remix]’ – 60.8M views

 

10. Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ‘Peaches’ – 59.7M views

 

Global Top Ten Videos By Views:

 

01. The Weeknd ‘Save Your Tears’ – 615M views

 

02. KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq ‘EL MAKINON’ – 556M views

 

03. Black Eyed Peas, Shakira ‘GIRL LIKE ME’ – 519M views

 

04. Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon ‘Peaches’ – 442M views

 

05. Lil Nas X ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ – 402M views

 

06. J Balvin, Maria Becerra ‘Qué Más Pues?’ – 384M views

 

07. The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber ‘STAY’ – 371M views

 

08. Sebastián Yatra, Myke Towers ‘Pareja de Año’ – 334M views

 

09. KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin ‘LOCATION’ – 331M views

 

10. Olivia Rodrigo ‘drivers license’ – 325M views

Related posts

Billie Eilish Was Addicted To Porn At The Age Of 11

’90 Day Fiance’ star Sells Her Farts In A Jar For $45k

Kim Kardashian Passes The Baby Bar In Her Bid To Become A Lawyer