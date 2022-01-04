The Weeknd Will Release A New Album ‘Down FM’ This Friday!

A surprise album of sorts that features collaborations with Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne and Tyler, the Creator is coming this week!

The Toronto native revealed on social media a trailer for the album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

Dawn FM marks the singer’s first album since his smash After Hours arrived in early 2020, which gave us hits including Blinding Lights and Save Your Tears.

Related: THE WEEKND “SAVE YOUR TEARS” IS THE MOST WATCHED VEVO VIDEO IN 2021!

One can only guess how Jim Carrey will be involved in the Weeknd’s new album, but the singer told GQ in an interview last year he struck up a friendship with The Truman Show star after discovering they were neighbours in Los Angeles with a shared interest in telescopes.