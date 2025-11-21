🌟 The Weeknd’s Tour Just Joined the Billion-Dollar Club — And That Club Is VERY Exclusive

Abel Tesfaye didn’t just go on tour… he went on a global money-making marathon.

According to Live Nation, The Weeknd’s After Hours ‘Til Dawn Tour has officially crossed the $1 BILLION mark — making it one of the highest-grossing concert tours in music history.

🎤 By the Numbers (Because Wow)

$1.004 billion in total revenue

in total revenue 7.55 million tickets sold

153 shows and counting

Tour launched: July 2022

Tour ends: September 6, 2026, in Lisbon, Portugal

That’s four years. Four continents. And fans screaming every word like it’s a breakup anthem.

🌍 A Worldwide Takeover

The tour has travelled across:

North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia — proving that heartbreak, falsettos and red suit aesthetics are truly universal languages.

💸 Billion-Dollar Tours Are the New Flex

Crossing the billion-dollar mark used to feel impossible… now it’s just elite behaviour.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour first shattered the ceiling in 2023, then absolutely obliterated it by pulling in a jaw-dropping $2.2 billion by the end of 2024 — officially making it the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Coldplay also entered the chat with their Music of the Spheres Tour, which has now cruised past $1.39 billion.

RELATED: Simple Plan Celebrates 25 Years with Heartfelt New Doc: The Kids in the Crowd

And now?

The Weeknd stands tall right beside them.

🖤 The Big Picture

This isn’t just a successful tour — it’s a cultural moment. From cinematic visuals to synth-heavy heartbreak, The Weeknd’s live experience has turned into a full-blown global event.

And with another year of shows still ahead?

Don’t be surprised if that billion becomes even bigger.