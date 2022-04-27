The White House Correspondents Dinner Returns After Two Years!

The WH Correspondents dinner will return to an in-person evening this weekend and while President Joe Biden will be there, all eyes may be on someone else.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will attend the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner with President Joe Biden on Saturday.

The couple will sit at the Disney/ABC table as the annual dinner returns to the Washington Hilton Hotel after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, Page Six reported Monday. Disney owns Hulu, which is airing the new reality series, “The Kardashians.”

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will headline this year’s dinner. While Noah is sure to roast Biden, a source told Page Six that “Trevor could turn his attention to Kim and Pete.”

Kardashian has been dating the “Saturday Night Live” star since at least last fall.

Kardashian and Davidson were just in Washington on Sunday night as former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart accepted the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

First lady Jill Biden will join her husband at this weekend’s dinner. Biden is the first sitting president to attend in five years, as former President Donald Trump skipped the event every year, calling it “negative” and “boring.”