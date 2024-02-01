Listen Live

The Wiggles Are So Popular That They Now Have Their Own CEO

They are a Legacy Group Now!

By Dirt/Divas

Popular Australian children’s group, The Wiggles, have reached a new level of fame as they reveal they’ve hired their very first CEO.

Luke O’Neill has been granted the newly-created position that will oversee the entertainment group’s digital efforts and global expansion goals.

The Wiggles have had over 30 years of success after forming in 1991. Together, they have filled homes with child-friendly music and TV shows while also touring the globe to spread joy to families worldwide.

Current members of The Wiggles family include Anthony, Tsehay, Lacey, Simon, Evie, Lucia, John and Caterina alongside their pals Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags, Henry, Shirley and Bok…

