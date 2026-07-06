The Wiggles Are Casting for Their East Coast U.S. & Canada Tour, and They Want Local Talent!

Ever dreamed of singing, dancing, and yelling "Fruit Salad... Yummy Yummy?"

Now's your chance.

The Wiggles are looking for performers to join their upcoming East Coast U.S. and Canada tour, and they're specifically hoping to find talented local entertainers along the way.

RELATED: The Wiggles Are So Popular That They Now Have Their Own CEO

Who They're Looking For

The production is casting:

Multiple costumed character performers

One energetic Host to help lead the fun on stage

If you've got a big personality, love performing, and don't mind dancing in front of thousands of excited little fans (and equally enthusiastic parents), this could be your dream gig.

Toronto Auditions

Toronto auditions will take place at Meridian Hall on:

📅 August 29 & 30, 2026

Interested performers can email frankscasting2026@gmail.com to request self-tape audition instructions.

Fun Wiggles Facts

🎵 The Wiggles first formed in Sydney, Australia, in 1991 , after several members met while studying early childhood education .



, after several members met while studying . 🌎 They've performed for millions of families around the world and remain one of the most successful children's entertainment groups ever.



around the world and remain one of the most successful children's entertainment groups ever. 🥔 Their classic hit "Hot Potato" has become a global earworm that's been sung by generations of kids... and parents who can't get it out of their heads.



has become a global earworm that's been sung by generations of kids... and parents who can't get it out of their heads. 🚗 The famous Big Red Car has become just as iconic as the performers themselves.



has become just as iconic as the performers themselves. 💛 Many of today's parents grew up watching The Wiggles and are now introducing their own children to the colourful crew, making them one of the few acts with fans spanning three generations.

If you've got the energy, the smile, and a willingness to dance like nobody's watching (even though thousands of people definitely are), this could be your chance to become part of one of the most beloved children's shows in the world.