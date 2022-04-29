The Wiggles And Lil Nas X On Tour Together? How Fun Would That Be?

Fans were super excited when Lil Nas X announced that he’d be going out on his first tour! But now fans want to know, who will be touring with him?

Nas X Tweeted out a possibility on Wednesday, “Trying really hard to get the wiggles to co-headline the tour with me,” he tweeted. “i will keep you guys updated.”

Only hours later, a reply from the official account for the iconic children’s entertainers responded. “We’re ready to wiggle with you!,” it read, along with coloured heart emojis representing each Wiggle.

Anthony Field, the only remaining original member of The Wiggles, tweeted: “The Big Red Car is packed and ready mate! Let’s Wiggle!”

Related: Lil Nas X Reveals Dates For the “Long Live Montero” Tour…

So you may be thinking, that would be odd? However, The Wiggles have recently been covering tracks by Rihanna, The Rolling Stones, Blondie, AC/DC, The White Stripes and James Brown.

They also take on the Queen classic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” on their latest album Rewiggled, which recently debuted at No. 1 on the Australian charts last month…

Lil Nas X’s Long Live Montero Tour includes only one stop in Canada – at Toronto’s History on Sept. 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 29 at 10 a.m.