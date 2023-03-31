“The X-Files Is Getting A Reboot”

The new version will have a diverse cast. Creator Chris Carter says, “He’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.” No other details about the movie are known.

The original series starred Duchovny as FBI Special Agent Fox Mulder, while Anderson played his partner Dana Scully, a Special Agent who was also trained as a medical doctor.

The two were assigned to investigate secretive ‘X-Files,’ a group of unsolved cases with possibly extraterrestrial or supernatural explanations.

The hit series ran for nine seasons from 1993 to 2002, before being revived for two more seasons from 2016 to 2018.

Duchovny and Anderson also starred in two X-Files films