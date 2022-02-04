There Will Be No More Spice Girl Reunions

The ladies had planned to capitalize on the success of their 2019 reunion with further gigs, but the ‘Wannabe’ hitmakers are now said to be concentrating on solo projects after COVID-19 “killed the momentum.”

A source told The Sun: “It was going brilliant — but COVID killed the momentum. Now it’s done again. There’s nothing on the agenda and they’re focusing on their own things.”

It was back in 1994 that the girl group formed and went on to become the best-selling girl-pop group of all time, but things went downhill when Geri Horner suddenly left the girls in 1998 with the rest of them splitting up in 2000.

The girls have performed together over the years, but Victoria Beckham has declined many opportunities for reunion shows and specials…

There were even talks at one point about a “superhero” themed sequel to their movie ‘Spice World,’ but that too fizzled out!