There’s A Bakery That Says Its Donuts Are Healthier Because There Are Holes In The Middle
Calories don't count anyways...
Greggs Bakery in the U.K. just announced they’ve made new, healthier donuts. And why are they healthier? Because they have a hole in the middle.
And they weren’t being funny. They normally sell jelly donuts without holes, so they’re un-ironically saying that donuts with holes are a lower-calorie and therefore healthier option.
“The ring donuts are between 200 and 300 calories, the ball donuts are between 300 and 400.”