There’s A Michael Jackson Biopic In the Works

It was only a matter of time, and it appears that the time is now for a movie to be made about the life of the King of Pop.

Film company Lionsgate has hired producer Graham King to work on the biopic. This is the same guy who worked on the Oscar-winning Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Michael rose to fame as a child alongside his family as part of The Jackson 5, selling over 400 million records during his career, but struggled with addiction as well as being charged with – and later acquitted of – child sexual abuse.

The film will highlight his most iconic performances and also offer informed insight into his personal life.

MJ suffered a fatal cardiac arrest brought on by drugs at the age of 50 in 2009.