There’s going to be a “Stranger Things” virtual concert thanks to Doritos.

Doritos partnered with Netflix on a virtual concert event promoting the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” per details shared in an email with Marketing Dive.

“Live From The Upside Down” ties back to the science fiction show’s setting of Hawkins, Indiana, which was supposed to host a gathering called Doritos Music Fest ’86 in-universe. The tour bus transporting retro acts like The Go-Go’s, Soft Cell and Corey Hart crashed, however, and the artists were sucked into the Upside Down, a nefarious alternate reality teeming with monsters.

Doritos is letting fans access what’s being billed as the “greatest concert that never happened” through specially marked bags of chips, including a limited-edition Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese flavour. Tickets for the June 23 event are also available through Frito-Lay’s Snacks.com site, which will sell LIVE, from the Upside Down” merchandise to give attendees a keepsake from the experience.

Product placement has become common on “Stranger Things,” one of the crown jewels on Netflix’s original slate, with brands from Eggo to Burger King seizing on its vintage appeal.

The latest installment of the series is broken up into two parts, with the first dropping on May 27 and the second on July 1, meaning Doritos’ concert might help fill the stopgap.