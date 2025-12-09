How Many of These December Things Will You Actually Do? 🎅

(Be honest… some of these take ENERGY.)

Every December, we all have big holiday intentions… and then we blink, and suddenly it’s December 27th, and we’re lying on the couch surrounded by quality-street wrappers, wondering what happened. 😂

A survey asked people which festive things they’re planning to do this month.



If you manage to check off everything on this list, congratulations — you are officially a holiday psycho (and please come organize our lives).

Here’s the breakdown:

1️⃣ Crank the holiday music — 75%

(16% of us will dive behind furniture to avoid Mariah)

2️⃣ Watch a holiday movie — 72%

(Hallmark. Netflix. Repeat.)

3️⃣ Go see Christmas lights — 70%

(Extra points if you drive to the expensive neighbourhood)

4️⃣ Exchange gifts — 70%

(Even if it’s just a candle from Winners)

5️⃣ Drink hot chocolate — 67%

(Spiked? We see you.)

6️⃣ Decorate the tree — 66%

(With kids helping = 4-hour disaster)

7️⃣ Put lights up — 56%

(Or watch your partner swear at a ladder)

8️⃣ Bake cookies — 48%

(“Bake” loosely includes pre-made dough)

9️⃣ Go to at least one holiday party — 45%

(And regret the shoes you wore)

🔟 Donate to charity — 43%

(Because we do have hearts)

11️⃣ Send a holiday card — 41%

(Or a panicked text on December 24th)

12️⃣ Wear holiday pyjamas — 37%

(Target runs count.)

13️⃣ Attend a religious service — 37%

(Bonus points if you don’t show up in the PJs)

14️⃣ Display a nativity scene — 28%

(Even if Baby Jesus goes missing because the cat stole him)

15️⃣ Go to a holiday concert or play — 23%

(Kids’ school concerts count twice)

16️⃣ Secret Santa — 23%

(And 17% will do a White Elephant where someone cries)

17️⃣ Build a snowman — 21%

(If the weather cooperates — and your back)

18️⃣ Kiss under the mistletoe — 20%

(Remember your partner? That person living in your house?)

19️⃣ Build a gingerbread house — 17%

(Structural failure is expected)

20️⃣ Make a snow angel — 16%

(Immediately regret the wet butt)

So the real question is…

How many of these will you actually do?

Because right now most of us are at:

☑️ Hot chocolate

☑️ Watching movies

☑️ Avoiding everyone 😴