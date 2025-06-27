Things We Do to Feel Fancy (Even if We're Just at Home in Slippers)

“Fancy” might not be a word you toss around every day — unless you're quoting Fergie — but we all have our little rituals that make us feel a bit more elevated.

You know, like sipping sparkling water from a wine glass while folding laundry, or lighting a candle that smells like “forest rain,” even though you haven’t left your house in three days.

Turns out BuzzFeed rounded up a bunch of things people swear by to feel a little extra, and best of all? They're not break-the-bank bougie.

Here are the top picks for feeling fancy on a regular ol’ Tuesday:

1. Soft, Cooling Bed Sheets & Satin Pillowcases

Start your fancy from the bed up. Splurging (lightly) on some silky-soft, cooling sheets or a chunky duvet with a ridiculous number of pillows = instant hotel vibes. Bonus points for satin pillowcases — they help prevent bedhead and face creases, so you wake up looking less like a raccoon who fought a pillow.

2. A Sparkly Tennis Bracelet (That Looks Like It Cost a Fortune)

It may not be real diamonds, but it’ll give off that “I brunch in Yorkville” energy. Just smile mysteriously if anyone asks where you got it. Your secret’s safe.

3. Drinkable Glitter

Hydrate, but make it sparkly. A spoonful of edible glitter in your water, tea, or mocktail is peak “main character energy.” Is it necessary? Not. Will you feel like a magical hydration queen? You bet.

4. A Luxury-Scented Candle

We’re talking “I own a boat” levels of luxury… but it’s just your living room. Light one up, and suddenly your laundry pile smells like a French bakery, not sweatpants.

5. A Three-Piece Lounge Set That Screams “Soft Glam”

It’s giving SKIMS on a Winners budget. Wear it while bingeing true crime docs and eating chocolate almonds straight from the bag — you’ll still feel like a million bucks.

6. Satin Pyjamas for That Silky, Just-Shaved Feeling

Slip into a pair of satin jammies and you’ll swear your bed is made of whipped cream and good decisions. It’s the bedtime equivalent of pouring yourself a glass of wine you didn’t get from a box.

7. A Faux Fur Rug for Fancy Feet

No offence to hardwood, but cold floors in the morning are not luxurious. A fluffy faux fur rug at your bedside turns your bedroom into a spa. (At least for your toes.)

8. A Rolling Egg Dispenser

Is it necessary? No. Is it fabulous? Yes. It adds “rich aunt who bakes on weekends” energy to your fridge, and honestly, that’s enough.

9. Floating Bookshelves

Because nothing says “sophisticated” like making your walls look like a Pinterest board. They save space and make your paperbacks look like fine art.

10. 200 Twinkle Lights (Minimum)

Fairy lights can transform your bedroom from “functional adult sleep space” to “whimsical cottagecore dream den.” Just try not to burn the house down, okay?

Honourable Mentions:

A travel jewellery case, because tangled necklaces are not chic

A stylish laptop tote that says "yes, I'm organized" (even if your AirPods are always missing)

Mirror tiles, because light bouncing around your home just feels rich

And of course, a solid pair of palazzo pants — because nothing says "I'm classy but comfy" like wide-leg flow

Bottom line? You don’t need a yacht or a five-star hotel stay to feel posh. Sometimes, a satin pillowcase and a candle that smells like vanilla woodlands are all it takes to live your best (semi-fancy) life.