Things That Can Hurt Your Dog’s Feelings

A viral TikTok is reminding pet owners everywhere that dogs may not talk back, but they absolutely have opinions. The video, shared by Buddysmartz and starring Buddy the golden retriever, explains a few everyday habits that can accidentally hurt your dog’s feelings. And honestly? Most of us are guilty.

1. Rushing Their Walk

To you, a walk is a chore between meetings. To your dog, it’s the highlight of their entire day.

Dogs experience the world through their noses, so stopping to sniff isn’t a delay; it’s the whole point. Dragging them along while they’re mid-sniff is like rushing someone through a museum, yelling, “LOOK FASTER.”

Let them sniff. They’re reading the neighbourhood gossip.

2. Forcing Them Into Uncomfortable Situations

Fireworks. Thunderstorms. Vacuum cleaners. That one intense dog at the park.

If your dog looks scared, frozen, or is desperately trying to escape, they’re not being dramatic. They’re uncomfortable. The best thing you can do is read their body language and remove them from the situation when possible.

Your dog trusts you to be their safe person. Don’t make them “face their fears” for character development.

3. Ignoring Signs They’re in Pain

Dogs can’t say, “Hey, my paw hurts,” so they communicate the only way they can.

Excessive paw licking, head shaking, limping, or sudden changes in behaviour are all signs that something might be wrong. Being a dog owner sometimes means playing detective and paying attention to small changes.

Ignoring pain doesn’t toughen them up. It just makes them uncomfortable longer.

RELATED: Shanghai Just Opened a Fitness Centre for Dogs — And We’re Obsessed 🐕💪

The Bottom Line

Your dog isn’t trying to be difficult. They’re trying to communicate in the only ways they know how. Slow down on walks, respect their fears, and pay attention when something seems off.

Because to your dog, you’re not just an owner.

You’re their whole world. 🐾💔