Things That Happened 10 Years Ago This Week (Because Time is Fake)

Remember 2015? Feels like yesterday, but also like several lifetimes ago.

A decade back, our biggest concerns were pumpkin spice fraud, mailing potatoes, and whether One Direction would ever reunite. (Spoiler: nope.)

Here’s a little trip down memory lane of what was making headlines ten years ago...

1. One Direction Called It Quits (and Broke Our Teenage Hearts)

They told us it was just a “hiatus,” which is like when your ex says, “we just need a break.” You always hope they’ll come back… but they don’t. Ten years later, still no reunion tour. And sadly, with the passing of Liam Payne, the dream of all five back on stage really did end. Somewhere, Zayn is sipping tea, still unbothered.

2. Pumpkin Spice Latte Finally Got Real Pumpkin

Before 2015, the PSL was basically pumpkin vibes and not actual pumpkin. Starbucks finally gave the people what they wanted—puréed gourd in their cup. Suddenly, basic fall girls everywhere could say, “See, it’s healthy, it has vegetables.”

3. Mailing Potatoes Became a Legit Business

Because nothing says “romantic gesture” like getting a Yukon Gold with “I love you” Sharpie’d across it. A 24-year-old Texan launched Potato Parcel, letting you send spuds with custom messages. Ten years later, it’s somehow still alive. If you forgot your anniversary this year, don’t bother with flowers—just mail a potato.

4. Jennifer Lawrence Cashed In

2015 was peak J-Law era. She was pulling in $52 million and topping Forbes’ “highest paid actress” list. Scarlett Johansson and Melissa McCarthy were hot on her heels, but still—Lawrence was Hollywood’s golden girl. Robert Downey Jr. led the men at $80 million, proving that Iron Man’s real superpower was his accountant.

5. Jon Stewart Left The Daily Show

And what did he do first? Host WWE SummerSlam. Yep, the political comedy king picked up a folding chair and smacked John Cena like it was a congressional hearing. Trevor Noah would eventually take over The Daily Show, but Stewart vs. Cena will forever live rent-free in our brains.

6. The Ashley Madison Hack Rocked the Internet

If you forgot, Ashley Madison was basically Tinder for cheaters. Hackers busted in, threatened to expose everyone, and when the site didn’t shut down—they dropped 60 GB of scandalous data. Entire marriages combusted overnight, and fun fact: Alabama was the #1 state for infidelity. Bless their hearts.

7. The Goonies House Owner Said, “No More Truffle Shuffle”

The iconic house from The Goonies in Astoria, Oregon, was getting so many fans recreating scenes on the lawn that the owner finally lost it. Solution? Blue tarps across the whole house. Nothing says “tourist deterrent” like turning your home into a tarp-covered mystery box.

👉 So, ten years ago we were mourning boy bands, getting catfished by fake pumpkin spice, and discovering that mailing a potato could actually pay rent. Truly simpler times.

