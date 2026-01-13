10 Things We’re Officially Caring Less About in 2026
If your 2026 goal is “be less stressed and slightly more sane,” this list is basically a permission slip.
People were asked what they’ve quietly stopped caring about, and honestly… same.
1. Replying to texts immediately
Not every message is an emergency. Some of us are just protecting our peace and avoiding setting expectations we can’t emotionally sustain.
2. Keeping up with people we grew apart from
If the relationship feels like homework, it’s okay to opt out. You don’t have to stay friends with someone just because you once shared lockers.
3. Sports wins and losses
Watch the game. Enjoy the snacks. But emotionally spiralling over the score? We’re done. Especially if your team specializes in disappointment.
RELATED: 2026 Is the Year We Start Going Analog Again
4. Trendy clothes
As long as it’s clean and fits, we’re calling it fashion. Comfort is the vibe now.
5. What other people think of us
This one fades naturally with age. Random opinions, especially online, are just background noise at this point.
6. Making “good time” while driving
Speeding to save two minutes isn’t worth the stress, the ticket, or the dramatic sighing at red lights.
7. Being pressured into going out
FOMO is cancelled. Staying in with Netflix and snacks is a perfectly valid social plan.
8. Going overboard for the holidays
Some people are officially scaling back because they’re tired of the consumer madness.
Will it stick? TBD. Especially if kids are involved.
9. Buying a house
The market is exhausting. More people are choosing peace over panic and being happy where they are.
10. Things we can’t control
Easier said than done, but stressing over the uncontrollable doesn’t help. We’re working on letting it go… slowly.
Amp up your workday!
Beat FOMO by being in the know!
Sign up for our newsletter today and never miss a beat.