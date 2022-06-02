Things To Look Forward To In June!

It’s a brand new month! The warmer weather is here, you can wear flip-flops and drive with the windows down as we await the official start to summer! Here are some other things to look forward to this month! June 1st– is “Say something nice day!” So why not try it!…

Pride Month is celebrated every June! Get ready to dust off the rainbow flags, find the glitter, and go join in the fun. With parades, festivals, concerts, and virtual events going on across the globe, there’s always some way for you to get involved — as well as learn some important social history along the way.

June 6th- Justin Bieber and Tim Horton’s collaboration begins again!

Our new co-created Biebs Brew with @JustinBieber is coming June 6th. CA and US only. #BiebsBrew pic.twitter.com/HVeoRnlpC5 — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) June 1, 2022

June 6th– National Yo-Yo Day… Every year on June 6th, we recognize the fun holiday. The day celebrates the iconic stringed toy that generations have enjoyed. June 6th is the perfect day to get out your yo-yo’s and try your hand at The Sleeper, Walk the Dog, Shooting the Moon, Around the World, or Hop the Fence.

June 10th– New BTS Album Drops! During the final Vegas show on Saturday (April 16), the group played a teaser video for the fans. It featured black-and-white clips of each member before saying the phrase ‘We Are Bulletproof’ in unison. A date then appeared on the screen – June 10, 2022. An album title has yet to be announced.

Other Days to look forward to including:

June 19th-Father’s Day

June 21st-First official day of summer

June 27th-Last Day of elementary school (high school out on the 24th)

Big Movies Releases!

June 10th- Jurassic World Dominion

All kinds of scary dinosaurs are coming back with another Jurassic Park franchise movie, Jurassic World Dominion. It will be the sixth movie of the franchise and the final one in the Jurassic World trilogy. The movie will take place four years after the destruction of Isla Lumber, after which the dinosaurs live and hunt all over the earth. The movie will finally determine if humans will remain the superior beings of the planet or succumb to the deadly dinosaurs.

June 17th-Lightyear!

Pixar Animation Studio has taken the project, so it’s apparent that the movie is going to be a great one. Lightyear will take you into the intergalactic adventures of Buzz Lightyear, including his other teammates and robot companion Sox. Chris Evans has voiced the character of Buzz, while Keke Palmer has voiced Izzy Hawthorne.

June 24th-ELVIS