A New BTS Album Is Coming Soon!

The K-Pop group is currently in Vegas finishing up Their “Permission To Dance” residency!

Fans won’t have to wait long to get a little more K-pop action as the group announced a new album coming soon!

During the final Vegas show on Saturday (April 16), the group played a teaser video for the fans. It featured black-and-white clips of each member before saying the phrase ‘We Are Bulletproof’ in unison. A date then appeared on the screen – June 10, 2022. An album title has yet to be announced.

BTS’ new album will be their first album since ‘Be,’ which was released in November 2020 and featured ‘Dynamite’ and ‘Life Goes On.’

There’s no word on the new album title!