Welcome to the third month of the year, when we Canadians start to yearn for Spring. While we still have some winter left to get through, the fact that it’s March gives us hope that the weather will soon adjust and we’ll be able to shed the toque and bust out the sliders!

Here are other things to look forward to in MARCH



NATIONAL PEANUT BUTTER LOVER’S DAY

March 1st was made for National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day. Ah, peanut butter. One day is not enough to recognize peanut butter.

March 3rd- National I Want you to be Happy Day!

-It’s National I Want You to be Happy Day, on March 3, allowing each of us to brighten someone’s day through simple acts of kindness and selflessness.

March 8th- International Women’s Day!

International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day was also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world.

MARCH 12th, 2023 2 AM we spring the clocks Forward!

March 17th- St. Patrick’s Day!

To celebrate, Kool FM is bringing back our Pot of Gold Contest! Tipsy O’ Kool has hidden his pot of gold somewhere in Simone Country and we need your help to find it! If you can figure out where it is, and the correct caller through you’ll be $1,000 richer! Listen to KOOL FM this St. Patrick’s Day, because every hour between 6 am and 6 pm we’ll reveal a clue as to where it’s hidden! Put two and two together and the winner could be you!

MARCH 20th-First Day of Spring! (Mic drop)

MOVIES IN MARCH!



March 3rd- Creed III

March 5th- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage Live Netflix Special

March 10th-Scream VI

March 17th-Shazam! Fury of the Gods!

March 24th-John Wick: Chapter 4



