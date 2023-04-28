THINGS TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN MAY

Whether you’re looking to enjoy the great outdoors, discover new experiences, or simply relax and unwind, there’s something for everyone this May.

Get ready to make the most of this vibrant and beautiful month with these activities and events.

Sports

There’s a lot to keep up with in sports this month. The NBA semi-finals/finals and NHL playoffs will be going on most of the month. The Kentucky Derby goes down on the 5th and 6th. The Table Tennis World Championship is from May 22 to 28. The Indy 500 is on May 28th. And let’s not forget about the Boys of Summer! Go Jays!

Locally, the Simcoe County Rovers will be continuing their season and the Barrie Baycats host their Home Opener on the18th.

May 4: Star Wars Day

Every May 4th, fans all over the world celebrate Star Wars Day! It celebrates the enduring popularity and impact of the Star Wars franchise, which has captured the hearts and imaginations of fans around the world for over four decades.

Why May 4th? It’s a pun on the iconic phrase “May the Force be with you” – “May the Fourth be with you!” Clever, right?

Fans of all ages dress up as their favorite characters, host movie marathons, and indulge in all things Star Wars. Many also participate in Star Wars-related activities, such as trivia contests and lightsaber battles.

So, grab your buddies and join in on the fun – because on this day, the Force is strong with us all!

May 5: Cinco De Mayo

Cinco De Mayo takes place on the 5th of May every year.

It commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over the French forces in the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Despite being outnumbered and outgunned, the Mexican army under the leadership of General Ignacio Zaragoza successfully defended the city of Puebla against the French.

Today, Cinco de Mayo is widely recognized as a celebration of Mexican culture and heritage, with traditional foods, music, dance, and parades being a common part of the festivities.

Also On May 5: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is Out In Theaters

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on the 5th. This movie is the third installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and it promises to be just as action-packed and entertaining as its predecessors.

Other movies coming out include:

Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (May 7 on Disney+)

The Mother (May 12 on Netflix)

Crater (May 12 on Disney+)

Fast X (May 19 in Theaters)

The Little Mermaid (May 26 in Theaters)

TV shows that are coming out this month:

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (May 4 on Netflix)

Planners (May 5 on Disney+)

XO Kitty (May 18 on Netflix)

May 6: King Charles III Coronation

On May 6th, 2023, King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London. The coronation will mark the formal beginning of his reign as the monarch of the UK and the Commonwealth realms.

As can always be expected of the royal family, the ceremony will be steeped in tradition and pageantry, with thousands of people expected to line the streets of London to catch a glimpse of the procession.

Taking over from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned since 1952, the coronation marks a new era in the history of the British monarchy.

If watching the coronation on TV isn’t on the agenda, there are lots of other fun activities happening on May 6, including:

Barrie Wellness Fair

Watercolour Painting at Wye Marsh

Quayle’s Brewery Spring Market (6 to 7 and 13 to 14)

Curio Vendor Market

May 8: Teacher Appreciation Week

Teacher Appreciation Week is a week-long celebration where the teachers in our lives get showered with love and appreciation! Taking place during the first full week of May (8 to 12 in 2023), it’s the perfect opportunity to show our gratitude for all the hard work and dedication they put in.

During the week, schools and communities often hold special events and activities to honor teachers, such as luncheons and assemblies. If you are a student (or the parent of one) and want to do something special, consider writing thank-you notes, sending in delicious treats, making special gifts, or simply giving them a shout-out when you see them this week.

May 12: International Nurses Day

Every year on May 12th, the world celebrates International Nurses Day. The day was chosen as it is the birthday of Florence Nightingale, founder of modern nursing.

On this day, communities, hospitals, and organizations come together to express their appreciation for nurses and the work they do. This year’s theme is “Our Nurses. Our Future.” According to the Internation Council Of Nurses (ICN), this theme “sets out what ICN wants for nursing in the future in order to address the global health challenges and improve global health for all. We need to learn from the lessons of the pandemic and translate these into actions for the future that ensure nurses are protected, respected and valued.”

May 14: Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is the perfect excuse to shower our amazing moms with love, gratitude, and all the pampering they deserve! Taking place on the second Sunday of May every year, it’s a day to celebrate all of the mothers, grandmothers, and mother figures who have loved us unconditionally.

May 18: International Museum Day

International Museum Day is a day to celebrate the importance of museums and to indulge our inner nerds!

Happening annually on the 18th, it’s the perfect excuse to explore the fascinating exhibits, collections, and artifacts that museums have to offer. From ancient fossils to modern art, there’s something for everyone to discover and appreciate.

Living in Simcoe County, we have access to many unique museums dedicated to our local heritage and culture. If you haven’t had a chance to check them out, here’s a list of museums in the area. Be sure to check their hours before visiting as some museums won’t be open until Victoria Day weekend.

Simcoe County Museum

The Grey & Simcoe Foresters Regimental Museum

Base Borden Military Museum

Sainte-Marie Among The Hurons

Huronia Museum

The Ken Snider Memorial Museum

Penetanguishene Centennial Museum

HMS Tecumseth Centre

Orillia Museum Of Arts And History

Leacock Museum Of National History

Museum On The Boyne

May 22: Victoria Day

More commonly referred to as May 2-4, the May long weekend began as a way to commemorate Queen Victoria’s birth. But over the years, Victoria Day weekend has turned into the unofficial start of Summer in Canada!

Celebrated on the second last Monday of the month, the weekend is full of fireworks displays, fun events, and barbecues galore. And of course, there’s always the classic Canadian pastime of sitting around a campfire, roasting marshmallows, and enjoying the great outdoors.

May 26: Barrie Waterfront Festival

The Barrie Waterfront Festival is returning this year from May 26 to 28. As has come to be expected, the event will be filled with tons of great activities and attractions, including live music performances, food vendors, artisanal crafts, and carnival rides.

It’s a perfect opportunity for families, couples, and friends to come together and enjoy the summer season.