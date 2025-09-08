Listen Live

Things We’d Show Off to Aliens If They Landed on Earth 👽🌎

Lifestyle
Published September 8, 2025
By Charlie

This is exactly what the internet is for — ridiculous hypotheticals that make you question humanity. Like this one:

If aliens showed up tomorrow and you could only show them one object to explain who we are as a civilization… what would it be?

Naturally, the internet delivered. Here are some of the best (and weirdest) answers:

Top Picks to Impress (or Confuse) the Aliens:

  • A big-screen TV in HD → “Look, we can stream The Bachelor in 4K.”
  • Mr. Rogers’ Neighbourhood → Because who better to introduce humanity than the nicest man ever? 🧥
  • OxyClean → Proof that no stain is safe, even intergalactic ones.
  • A baby → “This is how we reproduce. Also, please don’t abduct.” 👶
  • That old ‘going down the stairs behind the couch’ trick → Our peak physical comedy.
  • A bag of weed → “You guys stressed from space travel? We got you.” 🌿
  • Tacos → Honestly, the most convincing reason to keep Earth alive. 🌮
  • Football → Because nothing says “advanced species” like smashing into each other over a ball.

So, what’s your pick? Are we introducing aliens to the glory of maple syrup and Timbits, or are we going all-in with Netflix and chill? 🍁📺

🍁 Very Canadian Things We’d Show Aliens

  • A Double-Double from Timmies → “This is our national fuel.” ☕️
  • Ketchup Chips → Because Earth’s snack game needs flexing. 🍟
  • A Toque → The universal Canadian survival hat.
  • Hockey Night in Canada → “Yes, we fight on ice for fun.” 🏒
  • A Terry Fox Toonie → Proof that heroes run through our culture.
