Things We’d Show Off to Aliens If They Landed on Earth 👽🌎

This is exactly what the internet is for — ridiculous hypotheticals that make you question humanity. Like this one:

If aliens showed up tomorrow and you could only show them one object to explain who we are as a civilization… what would it be?

Naturally, the internet delivered. Here are some of the best (and weirdest) answers:

Top Picks to Impress (or Confuse) the Aliens:

A big-screen TV in HD → “Look, we can stream The Bachelor in 4K.”

→ “Look, we can stream The Bachelor in 4K.” Mr. Rogers’ Neighbourhood → Because who better to introduce humanity than the nicest man ever? 🧥

→ Because who better to introduce humanity than the nicest man ever? 🧥 OxyClean → Proof that no stain is safe, even intergalactic ones.

→ Proof that no stain is safe, even intergalactic ones. A baby → “This is how we reproduce. Also, please don’t abduct.” 👶

→ “This is how we reproduce. Also, please don’t abduct.” 👶 That old ‘going down the stairs behind the couch’ trick → Our peak physical comedy.

→ Our peak physical comedy. A bag of weed → “You guys stressed from space travel? We got you.” 🌿

→ “You guys stressed from space travel? We got you.” 🌿 Tacos → Honestly, the most convincing reason to keep Earth alive. 🌮

→ Honestly, the most convincing reason to keep Earth alive. 🌮 Football → Because nothing says “advanced species” like smashing into each other over a ball.

So, what’s your pick? Are we introducing aliens to the glory of maple syrup and Timbits, or are we going all-in with Netflix and chill? 🍁📺

🍁 Very Canadian Things We’d Show Aliens

A Double-Double from Timmies → “This is our national fuel.” ☕️

→ “This is our national fuel.” ☕️ Ketchup Chips → Because Earth’s snack game needs flexing. 🍟

→ Because Earth’s snack game needs flexing. 🍟 A Toque → The universal Canadian survival hat.

→ The universal Canadian survival hat. Hockey Night in Canada → “Yes, we fight on ice for fun.” 🏒

→ “Yes, we fight on ice for fun.” 🏒 A Terry Fox Toonie → Proof that heroes run through our culture.