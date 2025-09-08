Things We’d Show Off to Aliens If They Landed on Earth 👽🌎
This is exactly what the internet is for — ridiculous hypotheticals that make you question humanity. Like this one:
If aliens showed up tomorrow and you could only show them one object to explain who we are as a civilization… what would it be?
Naturally, the internet delivered. Here are some of the best (and weirdest) answers:
Top Picks to Impress (or Confuse) the Aliens:
- A big-screen TV in HD → “Look, we can stream The Bachelor in 4K.”
- Mr. Rogers’ Neighbourhood → Because who better to introduce humanity than the nicest man ever? 🧥
- OxyClean → Proof that no stain is safe, even intergalactic ones.
- A baby → “This is how we reproduce. Also, please don’t abduct.” 👶
- That old ‘going down the stairs behind the couch’ trick → Our peak physical comedy.
- A bag of weed → “You guys stressed from space travel? We got you.” 🌿
- Tacos → Honestly, the most convincing reason to keep Earth alive. 🌮
- Football → Because nothing says “advanced species” like smashing into each other over a ball.
So, what’s your pick? Are we introducing aliens to the glory of maple syrup and Timbits, or are we going all-in with Netflix and chill? 🍁📺
🍁 Very Canadian Things We’d Show Aliens
- A Double-Double from Timmies → “This is our national fuel.” ☕️
- Ketchup Chips → Because Earth’s snack game needs flexing. 🍟
- A Toque → The universal Canadian survival hat.
- Hockey Night in Canada → “Yes, we fight on ice for fun.” 🏒
- A Terry Fox Toonie → Proof that heroes run through our culture.
