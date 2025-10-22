Things women do in their 40s… because we’re fine, totally fine

Here we are, in our mid-40s-trying to navigate this stage in life that our moms made look easy.

We have changed, there's no doubt about it. Things we took for granted even just 10 years ago now seem mind-blowing... for example, here are things we now do in our 40s.

1️⃣ Say “I can’t drink like I used to” — and then immediately do.

2️⃣ Get excited about new sponges. Like, genuinely.

3️⃣ Call it a “night out” if it involves Costco and no kids.

4️⃣ Own 14 water bottles, drink from none.

5️⃣ Sneeze once → pull a hamstring and or pee a little.

6️⃣ Scroll Zillow for fun, even though they’re not moving… unless there’s a house with a wine fridge

7️⃣ Cry during commercials… especially those insurance ones.

8️⃣ Stretch? Only if it’s to reach the wine on the top shelf.

9️⃣ Vitamins are the new tequila shots.

🔟 Google “perimenopause” like it’s a hobby.

Bonus: Spend $80 on serum, still use the same bra from 2003.

Also, get wildly excited when it’s not humid…

-All I want to do is get ready, look pretty, go day drinking and fall in some bushes…