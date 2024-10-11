Why You Should Think Twice Before Peeing in the Shower

In a recent TikTok video that has caught the attention of many, Houston-based OB-GYN Dr. Emma Qureshey has shared three things she would never do for the sake of gynecological health. Among these eye-opening warnings is a surprising one: don't pee in the shower.

Dr. Qureshey explains that while it may seem harmless or even convenient, urinating in the shower—especially while standing up—can lead to some not-so-great consequences.

The Hygiene Factor

First and foremost, it's a hygiene issue. Showers are for cleansing our bodies, not for mixing in bodily fluids that can lead to unwanted bacterial growth. While you might think the water washes everything away, think about the potential risks to your pelvic health.

Protect Your Pelvic Floor

Beyond hygiene, Dr. Qureshey highlights that this habit could have detrimental effects on your pelvic floor. Over time, consistently peeing while standing can weaken these muscles, leading to various health concerns. A strong pelvic floor is vital for overall health, including bladder control and sexual function.

A Mental Association You Don’t Want

Another concern she raises is the mental association that may develop. If you’re in the shower and you hear water running, it might trigger the urge to run to the bathroom. This can lead to anxiety around bathroom access or even bladder control issues in the long run.

Dr. Qureshey’s final take-home message is clear: when it comes to your health, it’s best to avoid habits that could potentially cause harm. So, the next time you step into the shower, remember: it's time to wash, not to pee!

Stay informed and make choices that support your well-being. Your pelvic floor will thank you!