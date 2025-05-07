This 60-Calorie Snack Could Be a Menopause Game-Changer

Looking for a snack that fights wrinkles, supports brain health and helps ease menopause symptoms?

Say hello to your new favourite jar-dwelling beauty secret: black olives.

Those salty little flavour bombs from your charcuterie board are doing more for your body than you think.

They’ve been a health staple since the time of ancient Greece—and now, they’re making a comeback as a surprisingly powerful ally for women in their 40s and beyond.

The Anti-Aging Superpowers of Black Olives

These small, glossy bites are packed with antioxidants like polyphenols, which help neutralize free radicals—the unstable molecules that cause oxidative stress, speed up aging, and mess with everything from your heart to your skin.

Add in a healthy dose of vitamin E, and you’ve got a snack that helps protect your skin from sun damage, supports cell function, and may even smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

Bonus: They’re brain food too. The compounds in black olives may help reduce stress in the brain, a factor linked to cognitive decline and diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Olives for Strong Bones and Hormone Havoc

Olives aren’t just pretty; they’ve got bone benefits, too. Early studies suggest they might help prevent bone loss, a big deal as we age and face increased risks of osteoporosis.

But here’s the headline for Gen X and millennial women: they may help with menopause symptoms, too.

From night sweats and mood swings to hot flashes that show up uninvited, the perimenopause transition can be a lot. Thankfully, the polyphenols in olives have been linked to reduced inflammation and oxidative stress, two big culprits behind those unwanted symptoms.

RELATED: Dirty Pasta Water Martinis Are the Latest Unhinged Drink Trend — And People Are Actually Into It

How Many Should You Eat?

A little goes a long way. Experts recommend around 10 black olives (about ¼ cup) for the perfect 60-calorie snack. But keep in mind, they’re high in sodium, so moderation is key, especially if you’re watching your salt intake for heart or kidney health.

TL;DR: Snack Smart, Glow Hard

If you're looking for a low-effort way to glow from the inside out (and maybe survive a hot flash or two), black olives might just be your new BFF.