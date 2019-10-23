THIS ANIMAL CAN DRIVE, AND THEY’RE BETTER THAN YOU?

Science is now teaching animals to drive. So that’s both cool and TERRIFYING!

Researchers at the University of Richmond have taught RATS how to drive tiny little cars. It’s ADORABLE!

They built small cars with plastic food containers, a bar as a wheel and an aluminum wheel!

Eleven male rats and six female rats were trained to drive and were rewarded with Fruit Looks for driving!

If this alone hasn’t blown your mind, check this out. The rats? Calmed down when they were behind the wheel.

Check out the video below!

These rats were taught to drive a car. Find out why here:https://t.co/fhS8f8tCG6 pic.twitter.com/IXf5qJVcfo — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 23, 2019

