This Cheap, Crunchy Snack Could Help You Live to 100

Want to boost your chances of living a long, healthy life? Turns out, the secret might already be in your pantry — and no, it’s not some overpriced superfood or kale-flavoured something.

It’s popcorn.

Specifically, air-popped popcorn, according to longevity experts.

This budget-friendly snack isn’t just for movie nights. It’s loaded with fibre, complex carbs, and polyphenols — the good-for-you antioxidants found in many fruits and veggies. In fact, popcorn has more polyphenols than a lot of vegetables, which feels like a small win for snack lovers everywhere.

According to the Mayo Clinic, whole grains like popcorn can help lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and even colon cancer. Bonus: they might also protect your brain. Some research suggests that eating more whole grains could lower your risk of dementia over time.

And because air-popped popcorn is low in calories and high in fibre, it also helps keep you full longer — making it a great snack if you’re watching your weight or just want something satisfying between meals.

How to make it:

✔ Toss some kernels into a brown paper bag and microwave for about 2–3 minutes.

✔ Or go old school: add a little oil to a pot, toss in the kernels, cover it, and let the magic happen.

So next time you’re craving something crunchy, maybe skip the chips and reach for the popcorn. Your heart — and maybe even your future 100-year-old self — will thank you.

RELATED: Most Popular Pantry Staples!

🥫 Surprisingly Healthy Pantry Staples You Should Stock Up On

1. Canned Beans (Black, Chickpeas, Lentils, etc.)

High in protein and fibre, they’re great for heart health, gut health, and keeping you full. Just rinse to reduce sodium!

2. Oats (Rolled or Steel-Cut)

Not just for breakfast — oats are packed with beta-glucan, a fibre that helps lower cholesterol. You can use them in baking, smoothies, or even savoury dishes.

3. Nut Butters (Peanut, Almond, Cashew)

As long as you get the natural kind (no added sugar or hydrogenated oils), nut butters are a great source of healthy fats and protein.

4. Canned Salmon or Tuna

Loaded with omega-3s and protein. Bonus: canned salmon often includes bones, which are soft and edible — and a sneaky good source of calcium.

5. Brown Rice or Quinoa

Whole grains that support heart health and keep you energized. Quinoa even brings a complete protein punch.

6. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

A healthy fat staple of the Mediterranean diet — anti-inflammatory and great for your heart. Use it for cooking, drizzling, or making salad dressings.

7. Shelf-Stable Tofu

Yes, it exists! Great plant-based protein that can be used in soups, stir-fries, or even smoothies.

8. Pumpkin Puree (Not the pie filling!)

Full of beta-carotene, fibre, and vitamin C. Use it in soups, oatmeal, baking, or even as a base for sauces.

9. Canned Tomatoes

Packed with lycopene, an antioxidant linked to reduced cancer risk. Perfect for pasta sauces, stews, or chili.

10. Spices Like Turmeric, Cinnamon, Garlic Powder

Beyond adding flavour, many spices have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Sprinkle them liberally!

11. Popcorn Kernels

As mentioned — a whole grain, high in fibre and antioxidants. Air-pop it for a guilt-free snack.

12. Dark Chocolate (70% or higher)

A pantry win for sweet cravings. Rich in antioxidants and can support heart health — just keep portions in check.