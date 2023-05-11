This Is How Many Canadians Actually Watched The Coronation of King Charles III

According to Numeris data, 7.6 Canadians watched parts of King Charles’s coronation on May 6th. 71% of those who did tune in, watched it live.

By comparison, 12 million Canadians tuned into the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in May 2018, according to numbers from Numeris.

About 41% of Canadians don’t care about the Royals, reports an Angus Reid poll.

In the U.K., the coronation was watched by a peak TV audience of 20 million, according to the U.K. Broadcasters’ Audience Research Board.