This Is How Often You Should Wash Your Towels

The gross truth is we all probably need to be changing our bathroom towels to clean ones more often than we realize.

According to a dermatologist, we should change our towels every three days. And if you shower more than once a day, you may consider changing your towel more often.

The reason? Well, water isn’t the only thing that’s transferred onto your towel after lathering yourself in shampoo and soap. “Dead skin cells, bacteria and sweat” are also VIPs on the guest list.

Towels absorb a lot of water and remain damp for hours, which can be an excellent breeding ground for bacteria.

You should also use a different towel for your face and body. Otherwise, you will end up spreading the oils, fungi and bacteria from your hair, butt and other areas onto your face (and vice versa). Gross.

WHAT IS THE BEST WAY TO WASH TOWELS?

While it may leave your towels feeling soft and smelling great, keeping your laundry conditioner stowed away is one of the best things you can do for your towels (and your skin).

Use hot water to kill off any bacteria (preferably 60 degrees Celsius)” and “avoid fabric softener as this will reduce the absorbency of the towels.

TOWELS DON’T LAST FOREVER!

Bath towels can last years, especially if you have multiple that you rotate through. They should be replaced if they have a smell that won’t go with washing (ew!) or if they are no longer absorbent.

For anyone who needs to stock up, here are a few absorbent and fast-drying towels to add to your shopping list.