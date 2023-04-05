This Is What You Need To Live To 100, According to A New Study!

Scientists may have found the key to living to 100 and beyond.

In the last 20 years, those living to 100 years of age have doubled according to data from the United Nations.

As more people reach this milestone, researchers at Boston University and Tufts Medical Center analyzed the DNA and lifestyles of seven centenarians to seek the fountain of youth.

The scientists studied their peripheral blood mononuclear cells — a broad category of immune cells found in the blood — and determined these centenarians have highly functional immune systems that successfully fought off and recovered from many ailments…

While some scientists research natural longevity, others are turning to advanced technology to identify ways to extend lives.

One scientist has claimed that humans will achieve immortality by 2030! The 75-year-old computer scientist and former Google engineer made this shocking prediction — and many others — in recent years. He believes that microscopic robots will fix damaged cells and tissues to fend off aging and illness shortly.