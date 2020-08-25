This Pandemic Has Caused A Huge Boom For Plastic Surgeons

Doctors say that this is the ideal time to get a little nip tuck. With so many people working from home and not really socializing, there is plenty of time to heal.

Plus, the elective surgery surge is also due to the fact that people aren’t happy with the way they look on Zoom.

Surgeons say that they have seen a huge increase in “mommy makeovers over the past few months.”

After being shut down at the beginning of the pandemic, plastic surgery, an elective, is now skyrocketing. A new study from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons found 68% of doctors are seeing patients virtually when they can for pre and post-operative appointments because of COVID-19.