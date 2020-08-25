Listen Live

Live-Action ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Series In Development

The 90s kids rejoice!

By Dirt/Divas

According to reports, a live-action of the classic Cartoon series is in development.

 

The live-action version of the storyline will be different from the cartoon, as the superheroes are now disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

The original “Powerpuff Girls” ran from 1998 to 2005 with a “Powerpuff Girls Movie” released in 2002.  The show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes!

Related posts

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Moving Forward This Year With Notable Changes

The Goo Goo Dolls Are Releasing A Christmas Album! 

Stephanie Meyer Says Two New ‘Twilight’ Books Will Be Written!