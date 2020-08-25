Live-Action ‘Powerpuff Girls’ Series In Development

According to reports, a live-action of the classic Cartoon series is in development.

The live-action version of the storyline will be different from the cartoon, as the superheroes are now disillusioned twenty-somethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

The original “Powerpuff Girls” ran from 1998 to 2005 with a “Powerpuff Girls Movie” released in 2002. The show ran for six seasons and 78 episodes!