Introducing ‘Cards Against Masculinity’

It’s not just a deck of cards that features some of the most feared questions among men, it has a purpose!

‘Cards Against Masculinity’ is a new campaign designed to improve male mental health. Sure, it may be an unusual way to get men talking about difficult topics, but how else will men open up about erectile dysfunction, societal pressures, hair loss, and prostate exams?

There is also humour to the cards, for example, there’s a card that has Donald Trump on it. Created by Manual, the men’s wellness platform, the deck also has a secondary, educational element.

After playing, players are presented with a pop-up screen that offers up information and facts around the topics they have tackled.