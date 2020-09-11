Listen Live

THIS YEAR’S TOY HALL OF FAME FINALISTS INCLUDE HE-MAN, JENGA, MY LITTLE PONY, AND YAHTZEE

It’s time to get nostalgic!

By Kool Mornings

The National Toy Hall of Fame just announced the 12 finalists for the class of 2020!

 

The finalists this year are Baby Nancy doll, bingo, Breyer toy horses, Jenga, Lite-Brite, He-Man action figures, My Little Pony, Risk, sidewalk chalk, the game Sorry!, Tamagotchi, and Yahtzee.

The winners will be voted on by toy industry experts, plus public voting at ToyHallOfFame.org for the next week.  Around three of the 12 toys will wind up getting inducted.  They’ll be announced on November 5th.

 

Last year the three toys that made it in were the coloring book, “Magic: The Gathering” cards, and Matchbox cars.

 

Four of the nominees this year were ones that didn’t make the cut last year:  Jenga, He-Man, My Little Pony, and Risk.

 

 

Related posts

Singing “Happy Birthday” Could Spread Coronavirus

Jockstrap-Scented Candles!

FIVE GOOD CHANGES CAUSED BY THE PANDEMIC THAT MIGHT BE PERMANENT