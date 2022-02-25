THREE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN CHARGED WITH STEALING $1,000 IN CANDLES FROM CVS

Three people near Lancaster, Pennsylvania have been charged with stealing over $1,000 in Yankee Candles from a CVS. The theft happened last October, but the cops just made the arrests.

The thieves are in their early 20s, and they were hit with felony retail theft and criminal conspiracy charges. (The law doesn’t play with candle thieves. Last summer, another person got multiple felonies for stealing candles.)

Two of the suspects turned themselves in. The police are still looking for the third.

But the remaining questions are even more intriguing: What were the thieves looking to do with $1,000 in candles? Why did CVS have $1,000 worth of candles in stock?

And how did these thieves get away with all the candles without anyone noticing? They weren’t caught in the act, or it wouldn’t have taken the authorities four months to make an arrest.

