Three People Shot Outside Justin Bieber’s Afterparty in LA

Justin was hosting a Pre Super Bowl party Saturday night when a fight started outside The restaurant where he was.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that multiple rounds were fired and the three victims – men aged 19, 24 and 60 – were all struck by gunfire.

One of the victims was a well-known rapper, Kodak Black who was hit but his injuries were not life-threatening. All three men are said to be in stable condition.

Justin had performed at the Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend party before attending the afterparty.

Justin was at the afterparty with his wife Hailey, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby and Kodak Black.

No comments have been made by Justin or Hailey.