TIC TACS ARE ABOUT TO GET . . . CHEWIER

Nerds, the beloved hard candy treat is now offered in chewy form… It appears that Tic Tacs are about to offer us the same treat!

Yeah Tic Tacs, the mints in the clear boxes. There’s a new version that will have a CHEWY inside, within the normal crunchy exterior.

There are two other differences: They’ll be sold in small bags and pouches, NOT in the small box dispensers. And the two varieties will be FRUIT and SOUR flavours, NOT mint.

They’ll be available at select stores like Walmart and Amazon starting this September.

It’s unclear why it’s taking so long. Maybe to make them chewy they need to spend a few months rolling around loose in a grandma’s purse.