TIFF to Open with John Candy Documentary – A Loving Tribute to a Canadian Legend

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is rolling out the red carpet in 2025 with something truly special — and unapologetically Canadian.

To mark its 50th anniversary, TIFF will open with John Candy: I Like Me, a brand-new documentary celebrating the life and legacy of one of Canada’s most beloved funny men. Directed by Colin Hanks (yes, Tom’s kid) and produced by none other than Ryan Reynolds, the film promises an intimate look at the man who made the world laugh — and did it all with heart.

A Tribute as Big as His Laugh

John Candy wasn’t just a movie star — he was ours. From SCTV to Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Candy defined a generation of comedy with his warmth, wit, and that unmistakable mix of charm and chaos.

John Candy: I Like Me digs into his life both on and off the screen. The doc features never-before-seen home videos and candid moments, plus new interviews with Candy’s family, friends, and famous collaborators. It's not just a walk down memory lane — it's a deeply personal portrait of a performer who gave so much and left us far too soon.

Reynolds first teased the project back in 2022, calling Candy one of his heroes. He wasn’t alone — fans around the world still feel the void Candy left when he passed away in 1994 at just 43 years old, while filming Wagons East in Mexico.

TIFF’s 50th Feels Extra Canadian

To make the tribute even more meaningful, TIFF's Film Reference Library will feature a special exhibit during the festival. The collection, donated by Candy’s widow Rose Candy, includes memorabilia from his career and personal life, from the '70s sketch comedy days to his Hollywood heyday.

This year’s festival, running September 4–14, 2025, is shaping up to be a love letter to Canadian talent and storytelling, with Rogers presenting the 50th edition of TIFF.

And with John Candy: I Like Me as the opener, it's safe to say TIFF 2025 is leading with heart — and probably a few tissues.

Final thought? If there was ever a Canadian who deserved this kind of tribute, it's John Candy. Big-hearted, bigger laughs — and finally, a documentary to match.