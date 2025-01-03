A TikTok-Approved 3-Ingredient Colon Cleanse

Looking to feel lighter, poop better, and maybe even lose a little weight? A TikTok pharmacist has gone viral with a super simple three-ingredient colon cleanse that promises to do just that — and it's so easy, you can whip it up in minutes!

Mohammed Fawaz, better known as @yourmodernpharmacist on TikTok, shared his DIY detox drink recipe that’s racked up 1.7 million views. “Start your day with this for seven days,” Fawaz says, “and you’ll cleanse your liver and colon, get your bowel movements going, lose weight, feel better, and have more energy.”

Here’s what you’ll need:

Half a cucumber

Half a stalk of celery

Juice from half a lime or lemon

Chop up the cucumber and celery, toss them in a blender with 8 to 16 ounces of water, add the lime juice, and voilà — your detox drink is ready.

But is there any truth to these bold claims? Let’s break down the benefits of each ingredient.

Cucumber: Hydration Hero

Cucumbers are low in calories and packed with water, making them a popular choice for weight loss. Their high water content not only keeps you hydrated but can also help with digestion and regularity. Plus, cucumbers are a good source of fibre, which is essential for keeping your digestive system running smoothly.

Celery: Fibre-Packed Powerhouse

Celery is another low-calorie, high-fibre veggie that’s great for your gut. The fibre helps keep you feeling full while also moving waste through your system. On top of that, celery is known to help lower blood pressure and even reduce the risk of cancer and Alzheimer’s. Talk about a multitasker!

Lime: Fat-Fighting Flavour

Don’t underestimate the humble lime. This citrus fruit is packed with antioxidants and flavonoids, which have been shown to reduce fat absorption. Plus, the tangy juice not only gives the drink a refreshing taste but also helps support your gut health.

Does It Work?

While this drink isn’t a miracle cure, the ingredients are undeniably good for you and can complement a healthy lifestyle. Staying hydrated, increasing your fibre intake, and adding antioxidants to your diet can all contribute to better digestion and overall health.

So, is it worth trying? If you’re looking for a simple way to kickstart better habits and feel refreshed, this three-ingredient cleanse might just be the boost you need. Plus, who doesn’t love a TikTok health hack?

Would you give this detox a try? Let us know in the comments!