🍝 TikTok Has Done It Again… Say Hello to Air-Fried Pasta Salad

Just when you thought your air fryer had seen it all…TikTok said, “What if… pasta, but crunchy?”

Yes. The latest viral food trend is crispy pasta salad. And honestly, it sounds like something created at 11:47 p.m. with zero supervision… but people are very into it.

🔥 How It Works (Brace Yourself)

Here’s the process:

Boil your pasta (slightly undercooked… we’re not monsters) Toss it in olive oil, salt, pepper, and whatever spices you’re feeling Add Parmesan (because we have standards) Throw it in the air fryer until crispy

Some say:

• 8 minutes at 385°

Others go full commitment:

• 15 minutes at 400°

Translation: nobody knows, just keep opening the drawer and hoping for the best.

🥗 Then… It Becomes a Salad

Once your pasta is crunchy, you toss it with:

• veggies

• meat (optional)

• dressing

• maybe a squeeze of lemon if you’re feeling fancy

And boom… a salad that crunches back.

🤔 Reviews Are… Mixed

Fans say it’s:

• “roasty, toasty”

• cheesy, crispy perfection

• basically pasta chips living their best life

Critics say:

• It’s a lot of chewing

• slightly confusing

• and maybe not worth the effort

So it’s either genius… or a jaw workout.

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🍿 Or Skip the Salad Entirely

Honestly, you can just eat the crispy pasta on its own like chips.

Which feels less like a “recipe”… and more like something you’d accidentally invent while avoiding doing dishes.