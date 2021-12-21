TikTok Is Launching A Food Delivery Service

Soon US TikTok users will be able to order the viral food they see on the app direct to their door.

No need to go to the labour of making it yourself, as TikTok plans to launch TikTok Kitchens. This will be their first foray into the food delivery business.

By the end of next year, they will launch in 300 locations with the partnership of Virtual Dining Concepts. The first will open as early as March.

The menu will be made up of the app’s trending dishes and will be updated quarterly to stay up to date with the trends.

The Most Popular Food Trends On TikTok

At-Home Quesadilla

Baked Feta

Corn Ribs

Baked Oats

Vegetable Burger Buns

Smashed Vegetables

Nature’s Cereal

Pesto Eggs

Pasta Chips

Salmon Rice Bowl

