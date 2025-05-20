TikTok Wants Your Teen to Meditate Instead of Scroll After 10 P.M.

You know your app is addictive when you start telling people to log off.

In a surprising (but also kinda overdue) move, TikTok just announced a new feature that will encourage teens to stop scrolling and start meditating — yes, meditating — if they’re still on the app after 10:00 p.m.

Screens Off, Zen On

Here’s how it works: If your teen is glued to their For You page late into the night, they’ll now get a gentle nudge in the form of a pop-up prompt suggesting a guided meditation to help them wind down and fall asleep.

If they keep scrolling past that? TikTok will throw a full-screen alert at them like a digital sleep intervention.

The feature is turned on by default for users under 18, and yes — it’s also available for adults (but you’ll have to opt in). According to TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, the feature was tested earlier this year, and only 2% of teens disabled it.

Why Now?

The move comes as the platform faces growing scrutiny for being a little too good at keeping kids (and adults, let’s be honest) online for hours. With mounting concerns about mental health and screen time, this feature is TikTok’s attempt at saying, “Hey, maybe don’t doom-scroll your way into a sleep-deprived spiral.”

So next time your teen says they’re “just about to go to sleep” while the glow of TikTok lights up their room? They might be following a guided meditation. Or… at least they’ll have the option to.