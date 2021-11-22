This Trendy Drink Has More Calories Than A Big Mac

Bubble Tea, a trendy new drink made very popular thanks to social media has more calories than a Big Mac.

Bubble tea blends tea, milk and Chewy tapioca balls and comes in a variety of flavours and colours.

Related: Gen Zs look to Tik Tok for inspiration…

Kids love to post this fun colourful beverage on TikTok and Instagram.

But be warned, it can contain up to 800 calories in a single cup. This is the same as 50 sugar cubes and way more than a Big Mac that has about 550 calories.

It’s ok to enjoy an unhealthy treat now and then, but these trends on social media can be dangerous as they normalize high-calorie treats.

Enjoy responsibly.