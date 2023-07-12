TikTok’s ‘Perpetual Stew’ Can Last for Decades

TikTok has discovered a new effortless way to eat that is the definition of ‘work smarter, not harder.’

Enter, perpetual stew. And yes, it’s exactly what you think it is.

Also known as ‘forever soup’ (yum), it’s a type of stew or broth, where pretty much any food is added into a pot, which is never (or rarely) emptied. It continues to happily simmer away as more ingredients are added in.

In theory, it can last for decades.

The perpetual stew harks back to medieval times – thought to be of Polish origin – but it’s making a comeback on TikTok thanks to a content creator…

And before you start to worry about getting a perpetual stomach bug, as long as you keep it simmering at a temperature above about 94C you should be okay – although it is on the riskier side of meal prep.

It’s also recommended that you strain the stew after each ‘use’ – leaving behind only the broth – which you then add fresh ingredients to.

There is even a website dedicated to it! Check it out!