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TIKTOK'S LATEST FOOD TREND: EATING A WHOLE BOILED ZUCCHINI 🥒

Food
Published October 9, 2026
By Charlie

TikTok has given us some incredible recipes. It's also given us NyQuil chicken.

So proceed accordingly.

The latest food trend has people taking an entire zucchini, dropping it into boiling salted water, cooking it until it's soft, then eating the WHOLE THING.

RELATED: A TikTok post is going viral after asking a wonderfully dangerous question:

End-to-end. Like a vegetable Freezie. Once it's cooled, people drizzle it with olive oil and flaky salt. Some add garlic, chili flakes, or red wine vinegar.

And surprisingly, people online are saying... It's actually delicious.

I'm sorry, but visually? It looks like something you'd be served in a nursing home after you've lost chewing privileges.

Still, zucchini is a healthy snack, so maybe TikTok has finally given us something that isn't trying to clog an artery or destroy an appliance.

Although if you're someone who struggles with mushy textures. This thing has the structural integrity of a wet pool noodle.

It appears that we've reached the point in adulthood where boiled zucchini is trending.

The '90s had Jell-O shots. We have this.

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