Tina Turner’s Cause of Death Revealed

The legendary singer died Wednesday at the age of 83, and her representatives are revealing her cause of death.

Her representative said she had passed away from “natural causes” at her $76 million mansion in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

Upon the announcement of her death Wednesday, it was reported that Turner had been battling a “long illness.” Tina admitted two months before her death that she was in “great danger” due to her battle with kidney disease.

Two years before her death she also revealed in the ‘Tina’ feature-length documentary she had been dealing with a string of physical and mental health ailments for decades.

She said she had been diagnosed with a form of post-traumatic stress disorder from the domestic abuse she suffered throughout her marriage with her first husband and music partner, Ike Turner, who died in 2007 aged 76.

The singer – who had a stroke in 2013 was beaten by Ike and subjected to sex she said felt more like rape – also said she once tried to escape from Ike with a sleeping pill overdose in 1968.

Her stroke came in 2013, three months after her second marriage to Erwin Bach, and it was followed by a battle with intestinal cancer and kidney failure in 2017, from which she was saved with a kidney donation from Erwin, reports the Toronto Sun.