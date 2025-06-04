Tinder’s New Height Filter Lets You Swipe Tall... or Not at All

Remember when Tinder jokingly promised a “height verification” feature back in 2019? It was an April Fools’ prank that poked fun at just how obsessed dating culture can be with how tall (or not) someone is.

Well, fast forward to 2025, and it’s no joke anymore.

Tinder is now actually testing a height filter, allowing users to set preferences for potential matches based on how tall they are. So yes, you can now swipe left on anyone under 6 feet—without even seeing their face.

Before you hop into the group chat with “short kings, stay strong” messages, here’s the fine print: it’s not a hard block. It’s more of a “nudge” in the algorithm for premium users (Tinder Platinum starts at $40/month), not a total lockout. So short, tall, or somewhere in between, you still might pop up in someone’s swipe stack.

And let’s not act like this is revolutionary—Hinge has offered height filters for paid users for a while now, and society hasn’t crumbled. (Both apps are owned by Match Group, by the way.)

RELATED: Tinder Select Is A $499 Per Month Plan For Tinder’s 1 Percent

Naturally, the feature is raising a few (well-groomed) eyebrows, with some critics saying it fuels shallow dating habits. Others say it’s just another way to tailor your match list—kind of like filtering for non-smokers, dog lovers, or fellow Bridgerton obsessives.

So, whether you’re team #ShortKingSpring or prefer someone who can reach the top shelf, Tinder’s latest update might just help you size up your options.