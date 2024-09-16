Tito Jackson, Member of The Jackson 5, Passes Away at 70

In a sad turn of events, Tito Jackson, one of the founding members of the iconic Jackson 5, has died at the age of 70. Family friend Steve Manning confirmed the news, telling Entertainment Tonight that Tito suffered an apparent heart attack on Sunday while driving from New Mexico to his home in Oklahoma.

Tito had been staying busy with international performances, most recently in Germany, England, and California, where he performed alongside his brothers Marlon and Jackie as part of The Jacksons. The group had been entertaining fans for decades, keeping the spirit of Motown alive for new generations.

The Jackson 5 Legacy

Tito Jackson was an essential part of the family group that changed music history—The Jackson 5. Alongside brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon, and the unforgettable Michael, Tito helped catapult the group to global fame. After signing with Motown Records in 1969, The Jackson 5 quickly became one of the label’s top acts. Hits like “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and “I’ll Be There” dominated the charts in the late ’60s and early ’70s, becoming timeless classics.

Honouring Tito's Musical Impact!

Though Michael Jackson went on to become a solo superstar, The Jackson 5’s legacy remains a cornerstone of pop and R&B history. Tito and his brothers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, with the honour presented by another Motown legend, Diana Ross. Their influence on music and culture continues to be felt today, with fans around the world remembering Tito for his contributions.

Tito’s passing is a heavy loss for the music world, but his legacy, along with that of The Jackson 5, will live on through the generations.