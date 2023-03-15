TLC and Shaggy share ‘Hot Summer Nights 2023 Tour’

TLC and Shaggy are going on tour this summer. Joining forces to bring decades of their most beloved hits to a stage near you with… drum roll, please… TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour 2023.

With special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston, TLC and Shaggy are set to kick things off on June 1 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in Pelham, AL, making stops all across the US and Canada including Miami, Toronto, Phoenix, and more, before wrapping up in Calgary, AB on July 14.

Expect immaculate vibes and lots of throwback tunes including TLC’s “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” and “Creep” and Shaggy’s “It Wasn’t Me,” “Boombastic,” and “Angel.” Plus En Vogue’s “Hold On, My Loving (Never Gonna Get It)”, and “Free Your Mind,” as well as Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” and “Take You There.”

Pre-sale ticket sales begin Tuesday, March 14 while general on-sale starts Friday, March 17 at 10 AM local time.

The ‘Hot Summer Nights 2023’ Tour rolls into Toronto on June 15th!