Today is Back to the Future Day!

Throw on your Nikes, grab your VHS tapes, and fire up your DeLorean because October 21st is Back to the Future Day!

This day celebrates one of the most beloved sci-fi classics of all time, Back to the Future, which has been a fan favourite since its release in 1985. The film grossed nearly $400 million worldwide and continues to be a pop culture icon.

Why October 21st?

October 21st holds a special place in Back to the Future lore. It’s the day that Marty McFly, Doc Brown, and Jennifer Parker travel to the future in Back to the Future Part II, which was released in 1989. Fans first started celebrating this day in 2015—marking the actual year the characters visit in the film.

But that’s not the only reason October 21st is significant. According to Business Insider, screenwriter Bob Gale chose this exact day in 2015 for a quirky moment in the movie: the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series. At the time, Gale thought it was "the most absurd thing" he could imagine. While he was off by just a year (the Cubs won the World Series in 2016), it gave Marty McFly a fun reason to bet on sports, adding an interesting hook to the plot of Back to the Future Part II.

A Timeless Sci-Fi Adventure

For many, Back to the Future is a must-watch film that never gets old. The characters are unforgettable, and the movie is packed with great catchphrases ("Great Scott!" anyone?). Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the trilogy, today is the perfect excuse to revisit this timeless adventure.

Fun Fact: John DeLorean’s ‘Thank You’

The famous DeLorean time machine wouldn’t exist without, well, a DeLorean! The film’s creators, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, chose to use the DeLorean car for their time-travelling machine. After the movie's release, they received a personal "thank you" letter from John DeLorean himself for giving his car such an iconic role.

So, if you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate today, pop in Back to the Future and relive the magic. Just make sure you don't mess with the space-time continuum!

Happy Back to the Future Day!